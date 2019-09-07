Villagers give hope to homeless family

PREGNANT fire victim 27-year-old Kavita Boodoo spent part of Thursday buying baby items in preparation for baby even as villagers embarked on a drive to help her family “get back on their feet.”

On Wednesday night, the owner of Troy’s Smokedfoods in Rio Claro held a meeting and designated his business place as the storage facility for items collected for the five homeless people. Boodoo, 27, who lived at Oilfield Road in Union Village, thanked everyone for their generosity.

“People in the village are very helpful and they are coming to us asking us what we need. People are bringing stuff like school supplies and groceries. We are getting help so far and they are promising to help even more. I have not received any help from Government, but I know it only very recently happened,” Boodoo said.

The housewife is expected to have a caesarean section at the Sangre Grande Hospital next Wednesday. The family lost everything in Tuesday’s fire including a bag packed with baby items in preparation for the delivery. The fire left Boodoo, her common-law husband Ashton Flores and their two children, ten and nine, homeless. Her uncle Devanand Maharaj, who lived on the top floor of the two storey-house, is also homeless.

Villagers reported that at about 10.30 am on Tuesday during a series of lightning strikes, one hit an electricity line connected to the house and they believe his caused the fire. “Although we are staying with relatives, we still prefer to have our own home. The children are accustomed to home. Devanand is worried about me and the children. He just wants to make sure that we are ok.”

Troy Seecharan, owner of Troy’s Smokedfoods at Union Village, told Newsday the meeting was to put a proper drive in place for his neighbours. The meeting was held at Seecharan’s Grocery on the same compound.

“They really struggled to keep their heads above water and so I try to help them out as much as possible, then this happened. They had a market stall and used to rent from me, and I know them for a long time.” He said villagers came to the rescue and pledge to assist the family.

Seecharan said: “We had a big turnout and I asked people to assist and volunteer. People can drop off stuff here and we keep a record of it. We are helping them to get back on their feet. A while ago, a guy came with some materials.” The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire officers from Rio Claro fire station and from the Southern Division headquarters in Mon Repos are investigating.