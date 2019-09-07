TT, Martinique battle to 1-1 draw

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s win-less run at the international level continued last evening as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Martinique, at the Stade Pierre Aliker, Fort de France yesterday.

This game was TT’s first in League A of the Concacaf Nations League.

Cyril Mandouki put the hosts ahead in the 40th minute, with a deflected left-footed strike past goalkeeper Marvin Phillip. Mandouki collected a right-sided corner and sent a left-footed shot which came off the body of midfielder Joevin Jones and trickled past the left of Phillip – who earlier in the day signed a deal with Indian I-League club Neroca FC.

But Jones atoned for his mistake from the penalty spot, in the 65th.

TT, under the guidance of coach Dennis ‘Tallest’ Lawrence, last won an international contest exactly a year ago – September 6 2018 – against the United Arab Emirates in Girona, Spain. Since then, they have drawn four matches (including yesterday’s game) and lost seven.

Both teams will meet in the return leg on Monday, from 9 pm, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.