Tobago quarry surpasses expectations

Assemblyman Kwesi Des Vignes

FOR THIS year, so far, the performance of the Studley Park Quarry has already surpassed that of last year, THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Kwesi DesVignes revealed on Wednesday at the post executive council media briefing in Scarborough.

“What we’re seeing is growth from year to year. From the time the new management structure was put in place in November 2017, to now, we’ve been consistently improving our performance at the Studley Park Quarry.”

The Quarries Secretary reported that for fiscal 2019, during the period October 2018 to August 2019, close to 123,000 metric tonnes of material were produced. “This is 8.39 per cent more than produced in the last fiscal (year). We’ve recorded improvements in our distribution as well, as a matter of fact, distribution levels have increased from 42 per cent over last fiscal. We’ve already distributed over 134,000 metric tonnes of aggregate for this particular fiscal.

“We’re seeing increases in the amount of asphalt that we have distributed at seven per cent and in the amount of boulder/armoured rocks, as well as concrete. So what this speaks to is greater levels of efficiency and productivity because of a better management structure and this should not be taken for granted,” he said.