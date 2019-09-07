Sandman’s cousin shot dead, wife injured in ambush

Two cars remain on a road in Lleungo Village, Maracas, St Joseph after gunmen ambushed Dillon Mieres and his wife Mary Reyes on September 7, 2019. Mieres died and Reyes was hospitalised.

The cousin of murdered fisherman and suspected gang leader Vaugh­an 'Sand­man' Mieres has been shot dead. Dillon "Mission" Mieres died on Saturday afternoon when gunman opened fire on him and his wife Mary Reyes, who has been warded at hospital at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Police report Mieres and Reyes were in a white car on Lleungo Village, Maracas, St Joseph when a white Nissan wagon slammed into them. The two were shot at and Mires died at the scene while Reyes was injured and taken to the hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition. The gunmen abandoned their car, escaping into the hills. The couple lived at Maracas, St Joseph.

A wedding party on the way to La Soledad Estate had to wait for clearance to pass as the area was cordoned off as a crime scene.

The attack took place a month after Vaughan Mieres, 46, his wife Alita Dehere, 50, Nigel Octave, 36 – all of Las Cuevas – and Kadir Joseph, 25, of San Juan were killed in an early-morning ambush at Vaughan’s home on July 25. Durelle “Shorto” Raymond was arrested on July 29, four days after the killings and charged with the murders.