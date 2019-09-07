Relative: Penal farmer killed over land dispute

Ricky and Susan Mohammed

RELATIVES of murdered man, Ricky Mohammed, 54 believe land dispute may be the reason why he was shot yesterday.

A close relative of the dead man said Mohammed of Rebero Street, Rock Road, Penal, complained about being confronted by individuals involved in A land dispute with him.

“Mohammed was a hard worker and he was determined to continue planting crops on the lands in question,” the relative said.

Mohammed and his wife Susan Mohammed worked together at planting and reaping corn. In fact, the couple had just reaped hundreds of corn and was on their way home from the fields when they were attacked.

When Newsday visited the home of the Mohammed, relatives were gathering, hugging each other and crying as they spoke about the tragic accident that took place earlier in the day. Mohammed’s niece Kachena Jhilmit said her uncle was a very kind and loving man who was there for her family at all times.

“This is really a heavy shock to my family as my Uncle Ricky was killed mercilessly and my Aunt Susan is also in a terrible state at hospital,” she said.

Around 10 am yesterday, a gunman walked up to a van in Penal and started shooting. He killed Mohammed, and wounded his wife Susan, who is now is nursing gunshot wounds San Fernando General Hospital.

Mohammed was driving along Jagroop Trace when he saw tyres lying in the road. He stopped to investigate and the gunman approached him and opened fire. The shooter left the dead man and ran into the nearby bushes. Passers-by called Penal police. Homicide Investigations Bureau investigators visited the scene.