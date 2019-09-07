Ramesh: Govt must review sedition law

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC speaks at a media conference on the Sedition Act at Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College, St Augustine. Present at the head table, from right, are pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram, Maha Sabha secretary general Satnarine Maharaj, attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is calling on the Government to instruct the Law Revision Commission to examine the Sedition Act and submit a report for Government to decide whether to retain, repeal or amend the law.

He made the call on Saturday morning at a press conference to update the public on the constitutional challenge to the Sedition Act by Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha general secretary, Sat Maharaj at the SDMS headquarters at Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, St Augustine.

He said the wording of the Sedition Act is vague, uncertain and general. It interferes with the freedom to express political views, the freedom of speech, and the freedom of the press. He said many Commonwealth countries which inherited the law from Britain, including Britain, have either abolished or amended the law because it is unconstitutional.

He noted that the law was rarely used and has historically been used to silence political opposition.

He added that the case was expected to be heard in the High Court by the end of the year.