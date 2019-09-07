Queen Omega, Knight thrill Plymouth

Queen Omega perfroming at Peter's Place in Plymouth.

Last weekend, Black Sheep International hosted roots reggae singer Jeneile Osborne, aka Queen Omega. The event was held on Saturday at Peter's Place in Plymouth, Tobago, where the singer also celebrated her earthstrong.

She gave the audience a taste of songs from her albums, Queen Omega, Pure Love, Away From Babylon, Destiny, Servant of Jah Army and Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve. During her performance she called on radio stations to stop playing degrading music.

Also singing on the night was Tobago's Gardah Knight, who never disappoints with his onstage performance. Opening the live performances was the husband and wife duo, Stephanie Joseph and Permell "Kabasi" Winchester. Joseph, who also sings roots reggae music, is definitely a hidden talent, as she demonstrated her vocal range and melodic diversity. Her songs Liberty and Local Grade received favourable responses from the reggae lovers in attendance. Kabasi received encores for his song titled I, which speaks of his intentions to legalise marijuana if he held influential positions in society. Backing the singers were DJs New Chapter, Firestone and Solid Rock.

As the weekend activities continued on Sunday, Phenomenal Events Studio (PES) held its second annual Dutch Brunch and Day Party dubbed Le Brunch at the serene Jenny’s Ranch on Demerara Road, Arima.

With the dress code being summertime chic, party-goers came dressed in blends of classic elegance in "summer" styles. Women opted for bold tropical colours, sundresses, trendy jumpsuits, daring tops with skirts, and maxi dresses.

The men didn't disappoint as they rocked vivid tropical short-sleeve prints with smart trousers, slim-leg chinos, polo and Bermuda shorts. Some blazers were also in the mix. Despite the sweltering heat, the party never dipped in vibes from its 1 pm start, till it ended just after 7 pm.

Le Brunch promoter Natasha Noriega said she was pleased at the turnout of the event. PES also hosts the Hatwalk Festival which caters to talented children at Easter.