Pro boxing card gets $75K boost

Lorissa Rivas

THE professional boxing card featuring American-born TT fighter Lorissa Rivas has received a $75,000 boost from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture Fund.

In a media release, which thanked the officials for their contribution, Amanda Potts, daughter of promoter Boxu Potts, said the fight sponsor acknowledged the magnitude of the event, which sees the first ever WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight world title fight on local shores.

“Fight Night as Lorissa Rivas’ promoter wants to thank the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture Fund for coming on board as one of the first sponsors to assist with this WBC Heavy Weight World Title Fight,” Amanda Potts wrote.

“I, Amanda Potts, as a young female promoter, promoting this female heavyweight world title fight is (sic) pleased to announce this wonderful gesture of the Prime Minister – Sport and Culture Fund.

“However,” she added, “this fight is still struggling for finances, as we were given part-sponsorship, which will cover the cost of the airline tickets.”

She said the promoters are still seeking accommodation for the fighters, as well as meals and sanction fees.

“We have our proposal from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and we are in consultation with people from (the Ministry) and we do hope that we receive a favourable response from them.”

Potts went on to appeal to the Ministry’s permanent secretary to waiver funds for use of Saith Park in Chaguanas, which she said former Sports Minister Darryl Smith advised.

“I don’t know if the policy had changed but we would be asking and also looking for a favorable response,” said Potts.

She added that Rivas is in “good spirits” and is in training. “You all are going to be hearing from her in the next couple of days,” said Potts.