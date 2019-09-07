Paul in sprint final tonight

TT's Nicholas Paul

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

Freshly crowned Men's Flying 200m world record holder, Nicholas Paul, will go for gold in the 2019 Pan American Championships Men's Sprint final after cruising past Venezuelan Hersony Canelon in two consecutive semi-final rides this morning.

Paul will face the winner of the second semi-final between Colombian Kevin Quintero and Surinamese Jair Tjon En Fa. The gold medal ride is expected to pedal off along the Cochabamba Velodrome in Bolivia at approximately 7pm tonight.

Additionally, Akil Campbell finished 5th in the first of four events in the Men's Omnium - Scratch Race. This gives him 32 points going into the second race of the Omnium.