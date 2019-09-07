Paul golden in men’s sprint

Nicholas Paul. AP PHOTOS

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

IN-FORM national cyclist, Nicholas Paul, followed up his world record-breaking performance (9.1 seconds) in the men’s sprint qualifiers on Friday by capturing gold in the final against Surinamese Jair Tjon En Fa, tonight.

Paul made light work of his regional counterpart and cruised to victory in two-straight rides of the best-of-three final. In the second race, Paul’s unstoppable burst of speed with approximately 60m to go proved too much for a distantly trailing En Fa.

The 20 year-old’s golden showing projects his Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships gold medal tally to two; having previously earned top honours in the men’s team sprint event alongside compatriots Njisane Phillip and men’s keirin bronze medallist, Keron Bramble.

However, Paul’s pursuit for a hat-trick of regional titles will continue tomorrow along the Cochabamba track in Bolivia as he lines up once more in the kilometre time trial. Speaking with the radiant cyclist, gold in the time trial is the objective.

“I’m always shooting for the gold, so that’s the plan. A place on the podium in the kilometre time trial would be a great feat for me but, I’m taking it one day at a time,” said the motivated rider.