Nuts man Jumbo upset over CPL diss

POPULAR nuts man Keith "Jumbo" Martin is not pleased that he is not being allowed to sell peanuts during the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League, which bowled off on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

Jumbo, who has the unique style of throwing packs of nuts to his customers, started selling nuts in the early 1970s. A video posted on the entbreakingnews Instagram page showed Jumbo complaining that sponsors are not allowing him to sell nuts.

Jumbo said he has been selling nuts for a number of years at the CPL. Jumbo has had this issue for a long time as last year Jumbo also complained about not being permitted to sell during the CPL.