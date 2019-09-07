Man shot dead at Rose Hill

An unidentified man has been found shot dead at Rose Hill, East Dry River, Port of Spain.

Police report that at about 7.40 pm on Friday, officers went to Mosley Place, East Dry River where they found the man of African descent on the side of the road. He wore a blue bandana on his head, a white vest and white three-quarter pants. He was shot several times, police said.

Residents reported hearing gunshots and later found the dead man who is yet to be identified.