Joseph, Dookie to defend Solo table tennis crowns

WASA's Brittany Joseph will defend her Under-21 title, while a new U-21 boys champion will be crowned at the two-day TT Table Tennis Association-sanctioned 2019 Solo National Junior Table Tennis Championship, starting today.

The event will take place at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, with dozens of players set to compete six divisions of boys' and girls' competition.

Joseph, who was also part of the winning team in the Under-21 mixed doubles segment last year, and Chelsea Fong, who will defend her Under-18 girls singles title, were virtually responsible for their club WASA finishing third in the overall team standings.

The standings, however, was dominated by QPCC, whose stand-outs Aaron Wilson and Jesse Dookie picked up the boys Under-21 crowns. Wilson will not return for the competition, while Dookie will be hoping to take his place as the new divisional champion.

Dookie will also challenge U-18 division title.

Last year, Carenage Blasters won the bulk of honours with its competitors amassing 19 medals – six gold, seven silver and six bronze – followed by WASA and Bago Slammers with five medals each, two of which were gold. Petrotrin also picked up two gold and two silver medals last year, finishing second in the standings.

There will be mixed doubles, as well as boys and girls doubles competitions in several divisions.

Competition resumes tomorrow morning with the continuation of group stage competition in the U-11 and U-15 division, followed by the knock-out round in the remaining divisions. First serve is at 9.30 am.