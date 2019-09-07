Hunting season opens October 1

The Tobago House of Assembly's Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries’ Department of Natural Resources and Forestry is encouraging all hunters to apply for a game licence before the opening of the 2019/2020 hunting season on October 1.

Applications will be made available from Monday at revenue collecting offices, the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough and the Roxborough Administrative Complex between 8 am and 2 pm.

Applicants must produce a photo ID and proof of address. State game licences will cost $100.

The hunting season runs from October 1 to February 29, 2020.