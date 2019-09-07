Fix coming for dangerous Turpin bend

Assemblyman Kwesi Des Vignes

CHARLOTTEVILLE residents and visitors could soon breathe sighs of relief as plans are under way to rectify the dangerous Turpin bend located in their community.

Speaking at Wednesday’s post executive council media briefing at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough, Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment, Councillor Kwesi DesVignes said he knows the prob­lem has been a long­stand­ing one.

Turpin bend is a double u-turn with a very steep decline into Charlotteville. It has been the scene of many accidents, some fatal, over the years. DesVignes said the Assembly is engaging Udecott to look into the situation. "We know that double bend in Charlotteville has been a longstanding sore point and with many accidents and loss of lives, which is very regrettable.

“So we have taken on the task to ensure we can come up with a workable engineering solution. Many times, people would come to me and say we should do one thing or another but I want to emphasise there is no simple solution to the issue.”

DesVignes said a number of different studies were undertaken, as he outlined some initiatives by Udecott thus far.

“We’ve completed the first wave of community and technical stakeholder meetings to sensitise all stakeholders; we’ve completed cadastral and topographical surveys to the site; engineering surveys have been completed; geo-technical surveys have been completed.

“This would have led to the identification of two workable options, which we are considering at this point in time. We are still conducting environmental impact studies and will engage stakeholders in Charlotteville. We’ll be looking at the different retaining structure types and put in a very in-depth engineering solution which we will implement once the budget allows."

This was a priority project, he added, "One that we take very seriously and it speaks to the approach the division is taking moving forward. "We are not just doing things because we think it should be done, or at the whim and fancy of anyone, we’re putting in the necessary preparatory work to ensure quality work for the people of Tobago."

In 2010, Char­maine Fontaine, her daugh­ter Rhe­sa and a male pas­sen­ger all died while an 18-month-old ba­by was crit­i­cal­ly in­jured, when the vehicle they were in veered off Turpin bend.

In 2012, the bend was the site of an­oth­er ac­ci­dent as 23 peo­ple—17 sol­diers, two sailors, and four civil­ians—were in­jured, as their dri­ver lost con­trol as he tried to nav­i­gate the bend. And in 2015, nine peo­ple were in­jured af­ter a 12-seater minibus went off the bend and down a precipice.