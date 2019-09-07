Don’t let circumstances stop you PM’s wife tells students

SOUND ADVICE: Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, speaks to students on Thursday at the Carenage Improvement and Empowerment League’s award ceremony at the Anchorage in Chaguaramas. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

SHARON Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister, told primary school students that negative circumstances in their lives should not deter them from being the best they can be.

Rowley was the feature speaker on Thursday at the Carenage Improvement and Empowerment League’s (CIEL) third annual award of excellence ceremony at the Anchorage in Chaguaramas. She told students their circumstances should not be an excuse for them to miss school, not to study, be rude to teachers or be a bully in school.

“You are in school to learn. There are many young people who live in dangerous areas/hotspots but they understand the importance of education and they continue to reach for the stars and achieve their goals.

“There is no excuse for not trying. Where you are right now does not necessarily have to determine where you will end up. You have lots of opportunities. Take advantage of them.” Rowley told the students getting a good education is one of those opportunities and as they go about getting that good education to remember the “seven always.”

“Always take pride in your work, always be honest, always do your best, always be thoughtful and considerate, always respect your teachers and your family, always respect yourself and above all always keep God at your side.” She urged the students never to give up and do their best because no one can never do better than their best.

Rowley encouraged more than 300 students not to settle for doing things half way. She said hard work pays off in education in order to achieve a good job and goals.

“You can be a police officer like Commissioner of Police, you can be a teacher, a doctor, a police officer, a lawyer like me, a cricketer like Brian Lara, an athlete like Usain Bolt, a Prime Minister like Dr Rowley or a President like Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes.

“Not everything will always be great in your life. There will be some bumps along the way as you reach for the stars. Bad company can prevent you from getting to the top of the mountain. Choose your paths and your friends wisely.”

Rowley thanked the CIEL for the tremendous work they were doing in the Diego Martin West community for improving the lives of citizens, fully appreciating that it takes a village to raise a child.

Chairman of CIEL, Deanna Francis said the programme is aimed at uplifting the community, motivating and inspiring young children.

Fifty-four awardees from primary schools in Carenage received book vouchers, educational games and trophies after excelling in academic and personal achievement.

Students’ received awards in the following categories of Best Performer, Best All-round, Most Disciplined and Most Improved.