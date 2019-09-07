A Team soca at Fiesta Plaza

The A Team band will get up close with soca fans this evening, at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Invader's Bay, Port of Spain. The band will give its audience a concert experience reflecting its journey over the past 12 months.

In a media release band manager Zarin Morean said the event is going to be memorable. “It will be A Team in concert and it is going to be memorable. The band is on fire. The sound is tight. The chemistry is unbelievable,” he said.

A Team, fronted by vocalist Eddie Charles, Kerlz (Kerlene Joseph) and D Soca Trainer (Nicholas Prescott), has touched stages in the USA, Canada and across the region in the past six months. The band also played at the BonnFire Festival in Bad Honnef, Germany.

Led by Miguel Charles, the band reassembled last month for the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) XIV and created magic on stage at TT Country Night with soca star Iwer George. The performance was one of the stand-out moments of the regional showcase, the release said.

Morean said A Team, which has built a reputation as the best backing band in the land, is at the “height of their musical powers and eager to show it.”

The A Team band has backed the biggest names in soca and reggae music including Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), Destra Garica, Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon), Isasha (Brandon Young), Prophet Benjamin (Devon Samuel), Orlando Octave and Olatunji Yearwood, among others. It has also been the official band of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) and has worked with promoters Randy Glasgow and Frank Martineau.

“We are overflowing with confidence at the moment. It has not been an easy road, the singers, the musicians and the band’s management have put in hundreds of hours of work to get us where we are today," Morean said.

“Saturday is a celebration of the culmination of all that work. We know there is still so much for us to achieve, but it’s always good to stop and take time to show appreciation to the people who continue to support us along the way. Ultimately that’s what Saturday is all about,” Morean concluded.

Showtime is 7 pm.