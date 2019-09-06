Young, Defence Force head to lead 100-strong contingent to Bahamas

National Security Minister Stuart Young (right) and Chief of Defence Staff Air Commodore Darryl Daniel speaking to the media about our relief efforts to hurricane stricken Bahamas, at Security Ministry office in Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

In the next 24 hours, National Security Minister is expected to accompany Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel and 100 members of the Defence Force to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The group laves on Sunday morning to provide relief supplies and services.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, yesterday, Young said arrangements have already been made with Caribbean Airlines to transport the personnel and supplies to the Bahamas in a 737 plane from Piarco Airport at 11 am.

He said while it was difficult to say how long the team would stay in the Bahamas, they were expected to remain there for about 72 hours.

Young said while he spoke to Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte to co-ordinate transport for technicians from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), they will not be going with the first wave of relief.

"There has not even been a proper assessment as yet (in the Bahamas), so to take persons to sit on the ground and wait in Nassau doesn't make sense at this point. We will get our boots on the ground, our troops on the ground, who will provide us with further information and, more importantly, provide support to the Bahamas."

He also thanked various organisations for their support in gathering supplies, including the Bermudez Company, which provided non-perishable food and National Petroleum, which provided fuel for the flight.

Young said the government, through his ministry, would be expected to pay for fuel for the return trip, but did not give an estimate of the cost.

Young also said there were no TT citizens in the Bahamas during Dorian's passing, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Dennis Moses.

Daniel said no heavy technical equipment from the Regiment's Engineering Battalion will be taken to the Bahamas, as most of the island's infrastructure was intact to provide basic services.

Daniel also said the relief force, which consists of members of the regiment, Coast Guard and Air Guard will include medical personnel, engineers and regular soldiers. The mandate of the troops, Daniel said, would be to provide disaster relief and humanitarian assistance as well as internal security.

"It's something we have had some experience with over the years – Grenada in the past – so it's something we are used to. It is very challenging and it will be emotional at times when you see the devastation, but we will represent TT well. "

Young said Jamaica is also expected to send 120 troops to help.