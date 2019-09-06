Victims fight back: Bandits stabbed, shot

Two bandits who tried to rob a Kelly Village family got more than they bargained for when their would-be victims turned on them, stabbing one of the bandits and shooting him before he escaped.

Police said the family were having a barbecue in their front yard at around midnight when two gunmen came in, forced them inside the house and tried to rob them.

The victims fought back, stabbing one of the men several times, and wrestled the gun away from one of the bandits, then shot him once in the stomach.

Police came to the scene and said the family would not be arrested, as they acted in self-defence.