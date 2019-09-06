TKR aim for two in a row Darren, Khan a possibility for Tallawahs clash…

Jamaica Tallawahs’ coach Donovan Miller,left, captain Chris Gayle,centre, and Trinbago Knight Riders’ skipper Keiron Pollard are all smiles, at the Hilton Trinidad, during a pre-match press conference on the eve of their Hero CPL match tonight, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clai

THE TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will be aiming for their second win in three days, as they square off against Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair from 8 pm today.

The TKR began their quest for a third straight Caribbean Premier League (CPL) crown, on Wednesday, with an 11-run victory over St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at the aforementioned venue.

Pakistan-born American fast bowler Ali Khan, who was an integral part of the TKR’s title campaign last year, missed Wednesday’s match with a sore ankle while the experienced Darren Bravo was out after suffering a concussion on Sunday, during the second Test between the West Indies and India in Jamaica.

Kieron Pollard, deputising as captain due to a finger injury sustained by long-standing skipper Dwayne Bravo, said both Khan and Bravo may be in line for selection today.

“Darren (had a test yesterday),” said Pollard, during a pre-game media briefing at the Trinidad Hilton, St Ann’s. “We (had) practice (yesterday) afternoon so after that we’ll see where he is.

“Ali Khan, it was just precautionary. He didn’t bowl a lot leading up to the first game. He had a couple days under his belt so I’m sure he’ll be up for selection.”

Chris Gayle spent two seasons with the Patriots before returning to the Tallawahs this year.

Gayle said during yesterday’s media briefing, “It’s good to be back in Jamaica colours. Any team want to start on a winning note.

“I’m so sad that Dwayne Bravo is not here, the CPL will definitely miss (him), just like his team. I want to wish him a speedy recovery. They have ever-so-mighty Pollard. I’m looking forward to actually keeping him quiet,” added the former WI captain.

“I’m always confident,” said the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’. “We have some new faces joining the franchise. The unity has been very good.”

Looking back at Wednesday’s fixture, Pollard said, “You want to start with a (win). I think the guys stuck to the task.”

The TKR captain made a game-high 47, with Man of the Match Jimmy Neesham and Denesh Ramdin contributing 33 apiece.

On his team’s batting, Pollard noted, “The most we can do is have plans and hope you execute it.”

He added, “We’re looking forward to this game. This was the first game that was sold out.”

On the other side of the coin, Gayle noted, “Everyone’s looking forward to it. It’s our first game. Most guys will have a bit of nerves.”

Andre Russell, who led the TKR team last season, has been constantly troubled by his injured knees, including his time with the WI at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

According to Gayle, “Russell has been good. The last couple of games in Toronto, he actually came off a long run, which is very good from a bowling point of view.

“He’s been batting really well so it’s just for Russell to be himself. He’s very handy in the outfield. He’s got a very big part to play.”