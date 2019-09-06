Surinamese fined $25,000

A SURINAMESE woman was fined a total of $25,000 for trafficking and importing marijuana through Piarco Airport. The fine was imposed by magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima court on Tuesday on Janice Pengall, 30, who was arrested at the airport on October 4, 2018. She was incarcerated at the Women’s Prison in Golden Grove, Arouca while awaiting trial.

Pengall pleaded guilty to charge of importing 11.7 kilos of marijuana into TT and trafficking said marijuana. The charges were laid indictably and she was not called upon to plead.

On Tuesday, attorney Sallian Holdip told magistrate Raphael that Pengall wished to plead guilty, but could only have done so if the State had recommended summary trial. Senior State attorney Harricharan Cassie who works with the Customs and Excise Division, agreed and the magistrate re-read the charges to which Pengall pleaded guilty.

Cassie said that PC Cummings-Parris of the Organised Crime and Narcotics Unit stationed at the airport was summoned to gate 16 of the departure lounge. Pengall was instructed to hand over her passport, travel itinerary and boarding pass. Her suitcase was seized by PC Cummings-Parris who together with Customs officer Ramon Ali-Baksh, searched and found a packet wrapped with tape which contained 15 smaller packets of marijuana worth $234,000.

Holdip told the court Pengall was was blackmailed by people in Suriname who threatened to release on social media, video clips of her, if she did not transport the marijuana to TT. Pengall, the attorney added, was holed up at the women’s prison for 11 months awaiting trial.

Cassie told Raphael that under the Customs Act the penalty for importing drugs was $50,000 or thrice the value of the narcotics and up to eight years in prison. Raphael fined Pengall $15,000 and $10,000 or three years hard labour on each count of trafficking and importing, respectively.

She was given six months to pay and sent to the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Santa Rosa until the fines are paid.