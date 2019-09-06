Shooting victim may be Caroni robbery suspect

A 31-YEAR-OLD Arima man is warded in stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after he was shot earlier this morning.

Police suspect this may not be the entire story though, as the man's description matches that of a bandit who tried to rob a Caroni family an hour earlier.

Police said the man went to the Arima Hospital, where he told doctors he had been shot while returning to his Tumpuna Road home at around 1 am, after being confronted by a gunman. The man was shot once in the stomach. Police went to the hospital and questioned him further.

After being stabilised, the man was taken to the hospital in Mt Hope for further treatment. Caroni police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in Kelly Village at around midnight, when a member of the family shot one of the intruders in the stomach with his licensed firearm. The shot man is under police guard at the hospital.