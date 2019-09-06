Roget: Vacancies at UTT but staff being sent home

President General of the Oilfireld Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget, second from right, speaks to supporters outside the UTT Valsayn campus yesterday

President general of the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget continues to meet and speak with disgruntled employees of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

He criticised its administration for retrenching staff while there were still vacancies in various departments.

Speaking with reporters outside the university's Valsayn campus this morning, Roget, accompanied by supporters, said while he was still open todiscussion with the Ministry of Education and the UTT's management, he was prepared to continue to struggle on behalf of staff who he said were being "unfairly dismissed."

Describing the management structure at UTT as "top-heavy," Roget called for better restructuring to meet the needs of as many workers as possible.

"We are not opposed to restructuring of any organisation, but firing people should be the last resort, especially if there are vacancies still available within the organisation."

He said the union considered the"unlawful" dismissal letters to UTT staff an attack on the union.

"There are over 77 vacancies, but there seems to be a rush to send these workers home. It is the workers who have to pay for this top-heavy management. While they keep their jobs, workers are going home. We even understand workers are being asked to do more duties even while some are being sent home.

"All of that says there is a state of confusion and a state of ineptness."

Roget said 177 workers were expected to be fired.

The union was committed to defending all workers, he said, but he claimed those who were part of the OWTU's bargaining unit at the university were being unfairly treated.