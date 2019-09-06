Rangers move to fourth spot in Division One

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers moved up to fourth spot in Division One, of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, after a comfortable 4-1 win over Prison Service FC on Wednesday.

In a rescheduled Match Day Eight fixture at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima, Jamal Creighton netted a pair, in the sixth and 57th minutes, and there was a goal apiece from Kadeem Corbin (22nd) and Keron Cummings (71st).

Leandro Subero pulled one back for the visitors, in the 88th.

Weekend’s Match Day Nine Fixtures –

Division One –

Today: FC Santa Rosa vs San Juan Jabloteh, Arima Velodrome, 8 pm.

Tomorrow: Guaya United vs Queen’s Park, Guaya Recreation Ground; Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Morvant Caledonia AIA, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 6 pm.

Sunday: Cunupia FC vs Matura ReUnited, Larry Gomes Stadium, 3.30 pm; Club Sando vs Defence Force, Manny Ramjohn Stadium; Prison Service vs Police, YTC Ground, Arouca, 4 pm.

Division Two –

Tomorrow: Erin FC vs Bethel United, Erin Recreation Ground, 4 pm; Harlem Strikers vs UTT, Frederick Settlement Ground, 5.30 pm; Club Sando Uprising Youths vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, Guapo Recreation Ground, 6.30 pm.

Sunday: RSSR FC vs Deportivo Point Fortin, Curepe Recreation Ground; Marabella Family Crisis Centre vs Police FC, Marabella Recreation Ground; San Fernando Giants vs Moruga FC, Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Ground, 4 pm.