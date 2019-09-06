Police need help to find 2 missing people

MISSING: Edwin Martinez

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two people who went missing in Port of Spain and Malabar.

Their names are 21-year-old Edwin Martinez Martin and 16-year-old Dinah Marie Jogie.

Martin was reported missing on Wednesday to the Belmont Police Station after not being seen for more than a week.

Newsday understands Martin was last seen at his Argyle Street, Port of Spain, home, on August 25.

He is mixed, with a slim build and a brown complexion.

Martin is five feet, seven inches tall and was last seen wearing a pair of black pants and a grey and cream t-shirt with a pair of white shoes.

Jogie’s relatives made a report to police on Saturday last. Relatives told police she left her Phase 4 Malabar home the day before, and had not returned.

She is five feet, five inches tall with a slim build, a brown complexion and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a floral patterned dress.

People with information on either missing person is advised to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.