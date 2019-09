Penal gardener shot dead

Stock photo

Around 10 am today, a gunman walked up to a van in Penal and started shooting.

He killed a man, Ricky Mohammed, and wounded his wife, who is now being treated at hospital.

Mohammed, a gardener from Rock Road, Penal, was driving along Jagroop Trace when he saw tyres lying in the road. He stopped to investigate and the gunman approached and fired.

Passers-by called Penal police. They are investigating.