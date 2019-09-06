No drugs at health facility for Arimians

THE EDITOR: Is Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh aware of the deficiencies citizens of Arima and environs endure at the Arima District Health Facility?

As many true Arimians will know, the Friends of Arima Hospital fought for overall better healthcare in the municipality.

One such diehard advocate in this cause is our own Balliram Maharaj, a prominent Arimian who has invested his time, influence, energies and resources to this end and has inspired an appreciation of our locality and a community spirit which we can rally behind.

In years gone by then health minister John Rahael made it his duty to ensure that all health facilities at least had the necessary prescribed medications for the prevalent diseases in our society.

However it is with great consternation that the deprived population of Arima has been told of no available medications at the health facility. What other forms of unbridled neglect must Arimians again endure?

And so it is with baited breath and eager index finger we await.

JOSHUA FORTUNE

via e-mail