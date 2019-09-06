Martinez holds talks on Chinatown

Port of Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez

PORT OF SPAIN Mayor Joel Martinez concluded a two-day public consultation at City Hall on Wednesday on the Chinatown Development Initiative.

Martinez told Newsday the driving force behind the initiative is Port of Spain’s close relationship with Shanghai which mirrors TT’s diplomatic ties with China over the past 45 years. As such, he said, “We are looking at twinning both the cities of Shanghai and Port of Spain and are now working on the relevant MoUs.”

He said the initiative will develop culture, commerce, education and Chinatown in the city. “The consultations were hosted to inform residents and vendors of our plans and to discuss with the business community what this initiative will bring to them,” said Martinez.

The mayor believes the initiative will enhance commerce in that it will mean more restaurants and will increase the dynamism of the city, as well as play a role in the enhancement of east PoS.

Martinez said it will also propel the city corporation to do a whole lot more in cleaning and keeping the streets clean. He spoke of putting up arches to mark off the space for Chinatown.

Those arches will be placed on Charlotte Street, one at the corner of Park Street and the other at the Independence Square corner, but this will be done at a later time. Martinez said the corporation is considering a competition in schools for a design of vending carts. He said all vendors will have to be registered so they can thrive. But they will have the responsibility to take care of their own space.

The mayor said vendors told the consultation of their concern at not being included in the Chinatown set up but he assured them that they are part and parcel of the process.