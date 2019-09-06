Love and support for Ramnarine Plea for kidney donor to come forward

I NEED YOUR HELP: Rennie Ramnarine of the band Dil e Nadan, who is seen here in a photo posted to his Facebook page, is in need of a potentially life-saving kidney transplant surgery.

THERE has been an outpouring of love and best wishes for one of Dil-E-Nadan’s frontline singer and guitarist, Rennie Ramnarine, who has been diagnosed with end-stage renal failure.

Facebook and other social media platforms have been flooded with positive messages for his speedy recovery since the family made public an appeal for a kidney donor to save his life. On Tuesday, his family made an urgent appeal on social media platforms for a kidney donor.

“We would like to share some important news relating to the health of Rennie Ramnarine. Rennie was diagnosed with renal failure and as a result, he is currently undergoing dialysis at the Acropolis Medical Centre in San Fernando. Patients with end-stage renal failure need some form of dialysis therapy as a bridge while they wait for a kidney transplant.

“A kidney transplant is one of the most common organ transplant surgeries performed today. In this surgery, kidneys that aren’t working well are replaced by a kidney from a donor. This surgery is a life-saving choice for thousands of patients with end-stage kidney disease.

The message has been reposted on the Facebook accounts of his fellow artiste on which fans have been commenting. Anil Bissambhar from the band Karma, also used this platform to appeal for blood donors, “as our brother in the music industry, Rennie Ramnarine of Dil-E-Nadan is in urgent need of B+ or O+ blood.” Bissambhar also wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dil-E-Nadan family at this time and we do hope our brother recovers quickly from his ailment.”

Soca/Chutney promoter George Singh said he was saddened by the news and hopes Rennie, 47, gets a donor as soon as possible. Singh said he has had first-hand experience with renal failure which afflicted both his father and brother-in-law.

“So, I know this is a stressful time for the family, especially his wife who is expecting. Rennie is a vital part of Dil-E-Nadan and to the overall industry.” Ramnarine, the eldest of three children, performs alongside his younger brothers, Raymond and Richard Ramnarine in the band started by their father. Their children are also third generation performers with the band. Singh said, “I understand he is at home, surrounded by family and I just hope he makes a full recovery.”

Lead singer Raymond has planned a mega show called Show Stoppa at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA). Asked if Ramnarine will mount the stage, Richard said, “Rennie’s health is top priority at the moment. So, he will not be performing with the band until he is fit to do so.”