Kamla: Scrap Sedition Act

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO

THE Opposition Leader wants the total repeal of the Sedition Act, by way of fresh legislation, a statement from her office stated on Wednesday.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar has notified the Clerk of the House of her aim to pilot a Private Member’s Bill, the Sedition Repeal Bill 2019. She wants to introduce the Bill under Standing Order 60 of the House so as to repeal the Act. Recently under the Act, the police charged THA minority leader Watson Duke for his choice of words in urging citizens to defy job retrenchment.

The Opposition statement said the Act, dating from 1920, is inimical to the tenets of a modern constitutional democracy. “Today, nearly a century after it was enacted, this law has no place in a free and democratic country, and therefore, it should be repealed and completely removed off the statute books. Freedom of speech and expression are enshrined and protected rights in our democracy,” she said in the release.

She vowed the UNC will defend the rights afforded to all of us under the Constitution, saying many modern democracies had abolished their sedition laws.

“The Opposition will continue to do our duty to hold the Government accountable, to ask questions, and seek to protect all patriotic citizens from running afoul of this archaic law and an ever-increasing oppressive Government.”

The Act bans actions which bring the Government, Parliament, Constitution or Judiciary into hatred or contempt, or excites disaffection against them.

It made it an offence to raise discontent or disaffection amongst TT inhabitants. The Act outlaws acts which engender feelings of ill-will or hostility between one or more sections of the community.