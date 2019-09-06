Gunmen arrested in La Brea

Two gun-toting bandits who robbed a bar owner of cash and bottles of rum at Sobo Village in La Brea have been arrested.

In a patrol led by Sgt Ryan Ramsingh and Cpl Keive Thompson, South Western Division police arrested the duo on Thursday at about 5 pm in the district.

A police report said two gunmen walked in Champion's Bar on Wednesday at about 5.30 pm and announced a hold-up. They robbed the owner of $1,000, took a few bottles of rum and ran out. They got into a silver Nissan Tiida and sped off.

A report was made and police seached the area and interviewed several people.

The suspects are facing robbery and gun-related charges. Once charged, they would appear before a Point Fortin magistrate.