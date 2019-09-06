Forgotten soldier Ex-army corporal appeals to President for help

Ex-army corporal Gregory Sylvester shows a copy of his request for special allowances at his home in Arima yesterday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Fifteen years after retired army corporal Gregory Sylvester, 53, suffered a back injury on the job, he says his life has been very hard and challenging.

In a telephone interview with Newsday, Sylvester said he is still waiting to receive his full disability grant from the Regiment.

Sylvester is asking President and Commander-in-Chief‎ ‎Paula-Mae Weekes to look into his situation.

Sylvester said although he is not 100 per cent bedridden, he depended on his parents for assistance. However, after they both died two years ago, a year apart, he is now struggling to get by.

Treatment was expensive and ineffective. So now, he says, "All I am asking is for them to correct the wrong. I need to pay bills, buy medication which is amounting to almost $6,000 per month. I need food to survive just as any other human being.”

He recalled, “On August 21, 2004 while performing duties as a driver, at around 6 am, while preparing the vehicle, I bent to pick up a bucket of water. I felt a severe pain in my back.

"On August 23, 2004, I was hospitalised for three weeks at the Port of Spain General Hospital. With having no improvement at the hospital, I started seeking medical treatment at a private hospital (in) December 2004."

But in 2005 he started having several lower-back pains and muscular spasms and intense leg weakness.

He said a report from an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan showed the L45 and L5S1 discs in his lower back were pressing on two of his nerves, and surgery was recommended to rectify the problem.

Sylvester said although he could walk short distances with a cane or a stroller, he needed assistance from others in everyday life but could not afford to pay for help.

“I am in constant pain if I walk. It is years now I have not walked out of my house to the front gate, because it have a slight incline.

“Over the years the pain is more intense, and I live on medication. Although I get a pension I have to be juggling whether to endure the pain for a month to get bills paid or vice versa."

He continued, "Life for me is hard. I feel like if they have forgotten all about me after serving my country.”

Sylvester said in 2006 more surgery was recommended because he was having intense neck pains, which contributed to numbness in his hands.

“Another MRI scan was done and the report shows C4 and C5 disc were compressed. Since I was hospitalised in 2004 and surgical procedures done in 2005 and 2006, I was on sick leave for the period 2004-2011 and was unable to walk. I completed an injury report and it was submitted."

Sylvester said he was discharged from the Regiment in 2011.

He said because of the decisions made by the previous commanding officer he was deprived of a Clico Group Insurance health claim and NIS benefits.

Sylvester said he was discharged without seeing the military doctor, company commander or commanding officer while on sick leave.

He said it was reported his condition was deemed 90 per cent disabled on May 5, 2011.

"To date I receive a pension and a disability grant which amounts to $5,753.50 per month and it is difficult to make ends meet especially since the medication is extremely costly."

Sylvester said on September 14, 2015 he wrote to the President, Prime Minister, National Security and Minister of Health to have the matter rectified but, to date, he has had no response.

When contacted, an official from the Defence Force told Newsday that the matter would be looked into.

Phone calls and Whatsapp messages to National Security Minister Stuart Young went unanswered up to press time on Thursday.

Anyone wishing to provide assistance to Mr Sylvester can contact him at (868) 747-1279.