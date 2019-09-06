Electrical fire at TTEC, Park Street

A small electrical fire at the Park Street, Port of Spain branch of the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) led to the office being closed briefly this afternoon.

Staff reported smelling smoke on the ground floor of the building. It was evacuated anf fire officers and emergency wardens at the building investigated and contained the blaze.

After about 45 minutes staff and later customers were allowed to go back in.

Senior staff said fire officers confirmed the fire was only a small one and the building was safe.