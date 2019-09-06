Elderly Macoya man dies in evening fire

An elderly man was the only victim of a fire at his Macoya home yesterday evening.

Fire officers said 70-year-old Himraj Dasent was asleep in the upstairs bedroom of his two-storey house when the fire began at around 6.20 pm.

They said Dasent rented the bottom floor of the building to a family, who smelled the smoke and called the fire services.

Officers from the Tunapuna Fire Station went to the house and contained the blaze.

Dasent's burned body was found on his bed.

Up until this afternoon, fire officers were still at the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Newsday understands Dasent lived aloneon the top floor and had two adult children who did not live with him.