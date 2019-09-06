Cops shoot, wound man in school

File photo

A MAN was shot by police after he stormed the Barataria South Secondary School this morning and attacked security guards and police.

Police said the man, who is believed to be mentally unstable, rished into the school just before 8 am and began attacking the security gards.

They tried to restrain him but he broke loose and started throwing chairs and stones at the guards.

Teachers called the police, who tried to subdue the man as he continued to throw furniture at them. Police said the officers did not have Tasers, so one drew his service pistol and shot the man once in the leg.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope and is warded under police guard.

Classes at the school were later dismissed for the day.