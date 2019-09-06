Bravo out 2019 CPL

Dwayne Bravo

DWAYNE Bravo will miss the entire 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament.

A press release by the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) a few days ago said he will miss a "significant" part of the tournament. However, Bravo, speaking to commentators during the game tonight between TKR and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queen's Park Oval said he will miss two months.

Bravo, who has a finger injury on his left hand, said, "The next aim for me is rehab to try to get my fingers moving again, it is going to be a long process...I will back playing competitive cricket in about two months' time."