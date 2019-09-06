Becoming aims to uplift men Vibrant panel for Sunday programme

Poet Dr Kern Johnson, left, at an Open Mic event hosted by the Tobago Writers Guild at Apex Bar and Grill recently.

Following two successful activities aimed at empowering the island’s women, the recently-formed queening mentorship programme is ensuring that gender is no barrier to a life-changing experience. As such, Tobago’s men are set to benefit from an inspirational event designed to assist them in reaching their fullest potential.

Becoming – Male Edition is carded for this Sunday at Barcode, Milford Road, Scarborough from 4.30 pm. It promises to be a refreshing, candid evening featuring a dynamic panel that represents a blend of youth and experience.

The panellists slated to speak at the event include: assemblyman Farley Augustine, Makan Hislop, Nigel Phillips, spoken-word poet Kleon McPherson and Dr Kern Johnson.

The founder of Balance 365, Betrand Moses, will be the guest speaker, bringing insight into his journey as a psychotherapist, mental health advocate and entrepreneur. These purpose-driven men will share their stories, highlighting their challenges and achievements, with the hope of motivating others to unlock the tools to living the life of their dreams.

Speaking of the passion behind the Becoming series, its founder Kerrene Jerome said, “I started the queening mentorship programme to help young women to become their highest selves, that is also our slogan, and also to give them some type of mentorship to guide them through life.

“Doing a male event is important as well because when we did our female event, I realised there wasn’t an avenue to assist our young men to grow and develop in the same way. In response to this need, we shifted Becoming to cater for all by assisting men to reach their fullest potential as well.”

The programme was set up in June with a mission to be a catalyst for training, mentoring and developing youth through empowerment and mobilising resources and support. Its operations are spearheaded by a board of seven passionate directors with diverse backgrounds.

A press release from the organisers on Wednesday said: "The current social and economic climate presents a vital opportunity for the upliftment of our young men and the queening mentorship programme envisions itself as a facilitator in the holistic development of responsible, progressive young adults. Attendees on Sunday can look forward to inspirational presentations, a question and answer segment, networking, giveaways, live entertainment and refreshments on sale, as we create an atmosphere charged with transformative energy. Admission is free."