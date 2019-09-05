Valencia man held for shopkeeper’s murder

A Valencia man has been arrested in relation to the April murder of La Horquetta shopkeeper Christopher Kanhai.

Police said the 25-year-old man was arrested by members of the Northern Division Task Force while in hiding at a house in Plantation Road, Cumuto, on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they had CCTV footage showing the murder. Kanhai, 38, was at his shop on Chameleon Boulevard, La Horquetta at around 1.30 pm on April 10 when a man approached pretending to be a customer, and shot him several times before running away.