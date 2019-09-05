TT donates $.5m for Bahamas relief

Dr Keith Rowley

The Government will donate US$.5 million to the relief efforts for hurricane-stricken Bahamas.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced this during the weekly post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Thursday afternoon.

He said the Government would also deploy 100 soldiers and seven T&TEC technicians to assist with maintaining order and the restoration of electricity.

Rowley described the situation as a sad time for the Caribbean, adding the Bahamas “will take a generation to recover from the destruction caused by Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane which ravaged the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama earlier this week."

The island recorded 20 deaths with many people injured and others reported missing.