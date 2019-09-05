SCHOOL OF FEAR Gunmen terrorise staff, students at St Joseph's Secondary

POLICE are investigating reports of gunmen terrorising students and staff at the St Joseph Secondary School forcing early dismissal of classes yesterday.

First vice president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA ) Kyrla Robertson confirmed the incident and said she would be speaking to the senior superintendent today to work out some security measures as both staff and students were scared.

Robertson said there had been no end of problems in that community, but yesterday’s incident brought a new level of fear and intimidation to the occupants of the school.

“Information coming to TTUTA is that this morning (Wednesday) in front of the St Joseph Secondary school, the former Curepe Junior Secondary, at least two gunmen and some of their cohorts were attempting to intimidate the occupants.

“This gives us great concern because TTUTA has continually raised concerns about the security in that area.”

She said a new building was erected but never released to the school by the Ministry of Education.

She said the building has been vandalised by people from the community called Bangladesh, who have removed all movable items, including, doors, windows, air condition compressors and now the galvanise from the roof of the building.

“What is left is a shell. Gangs from Bangladesh have taken occupation of the new school building to conduct their activities and it seems that during the July/August vacation they moved over to the old building.

“Now that school has reopened, apparently that is creating a problem for them (gangs). This morning they were brandishing their guns in an attempt to scare the students and teachers because I guess, they don’t want anybody to report what is going on there.”

Police were called in but by the time they got to the scene, the perpetrators had fled.

Constable Brown at the St Joseph station confirmed that police were called to the area to investigate reports of “loud explosions,” but could not confirm if the sound came from the barrels of guns. The officer said he could neither confirm a report of students and teachers being intimidated by gunmen. He said several persons were interviewed but they got no useful information.

However, the officer said in light of Robertson’s claim, “We will further interview persons.”

He confirmed they were aware of the vandalism of the new school building saying, “That is an on-going situation."

Attempts were made to contact both Education Ministers Anthony Garcia and Dr Lovell Francis, but the calls were not answered.