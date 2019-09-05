Ruling on SBA compensation set for Sept 11 TTUTA vs Ministry and CXC

SEPTEMBER 11 is the day when the High Court will rule on whether or not teachers should be compensated for marking the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) school-based assessments (SBAs) for Forms five and six students.

In January, the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) filed an interpretation claim in the High Court, seeking the court’s determination on whether or not its members should be compensated for marking SBAs.

Depending on the subjects, SBAs contribute between 20 to 60 per cent of the final mark for students writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) examinations.

The union and Ministry of Education have been wrangling over the compensation package, with the union contending marking SBAs is not part of teacher’s contract and are therefore they not obligated to do so unless duly compensated. The ministry has threatened disciplinary action and teachers countered with a threat of their own to not SBAs from this term.

TTUTA sought and received legal advice that the position of CXC, which sets and administers the two examinations, was unlawful, unreasonable and not in the best interest of teachers, students and schools.

Through attorneys Deborah Peake, SC, and Ravi Heffes-Doon, instructed by Kenniesha Wilson, TTUTA filed a claim, asking the court to rule on five grounds. Firstly, to determine whether teachers, based on their contracts, are obligated to mark the SBAs, whether they should be compensated, and whether their refusal is a breach of the Code of Conduct of the Teaching Service Regulations.

The union also wants the court to state clearly whether the CXC has any power, authority or prerogative to determine the duties and obligations of teachers in relations to the marking of SBAs.

If this is indeed so, the body wants the court to spell out the nature and extent of power, authority or prerogative of CXC to determine these duties and obligations. TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai, who is on vacation in England, said via a WhatsApp message, “We are confident that the decision will be in our favour.”