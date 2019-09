Police on hunt for stolen bull in Penal

Penal police are investigating the theft of a farmer's prized bull on Monday evening.

Police said the animal's owner left it tied to a tree stump at Scotts Road, at around 6.30 pm and left it there. He returned on Tuesday morning and saw the bull was not there and the rope tying the animal to the stump had been cut.

The man made a report to the Penal Police Station.

The bull is valued at $2,500.