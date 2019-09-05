PM digs in on Sedition Act

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley speaks at a press conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St. Ann's yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

THE Prime Minister said the Sedition Act must be retained to keep peace among groups in TT, and did not think its restrictions on free speech needed to be repealed. Dr Keith Rowley shared his views at today’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

The Act bans incitement of hate towards any group in society but also bans utterances that can create discontent, even as the Opposition has vowed to try to repeal it in Parliament.

In his speech, he seemingly referred to THA minority leader Watson Duke being charged under the act (without naming him), but flatly denied the act had any relevance to the upcoming local and general elections. “What folly!” he scoffed.

Saying his Government had absolutely no fear of anything the Opposition had to say, he said if someone got into trouble under the act that was a matter for that person, the police and DPP.

Rowley said TT had full media freedom, as he asked how many journalists had been charged for sedition.

Citing the deaths of 800,000 in the Rwandan genocide and saying many countries have anti-hate laws, he said TT uniquely has much diversity.

Asked if the free-speech clauses should be repealed, he said critics wanted the whole act replaced, but if that happened it must be replaced with something to curb the conduct of those who would destroy TT’s social fabric.

Rowley was non-committal as to whether the Sedition Act would ever be debated for revision. He said laws were amended all the time, then said he knew of nothing in the pipeline for reviewing the act and then said any such discussion must occur in a civil way. Rowley said fears over the act had been contrived when, in fact, TT has freedom of speech and freedom of media.

Asked if it was okay to have bad laws remain on the statute books even if not enforced, he said it is subjective as to what is a bad law, such as people have differing views on the death penalty law.