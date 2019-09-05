Mary returns in tribute to Choo Kong

This weekend Mary Could Dance returns for a few shows in tribute to the late theatre icon Raymond Choo Kong.

Mary Could Dance is the most awarded play in TT with ten awards to its credit.

Written by Richard Ragoobarsingh and directed by the late theatre icon Raymond Choo Kong, the play is considered to be an iconic piece of theatre that has played to audiences not only in TT but across the Caribbean for over 20 years.

The play will be staged for an exclusive few performances in tribute to Choo Kong who had loved the play. The original cast has agreed to a few performances and as such there will be a few selected few shows.

Mary Could Dance The Tribute will play at Napa (National Academy of Performing Arts) Port of Spain on Saturday and Sunday.

The cast include Penelope Spencer, Glenn Davis, Cecilia Salazar, Roger Dickie, Dionne Mc Nichol and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

The production features everything from exotic dancing to cat fights, to romance, to the antics of the scandalous pimp/bar owner Mule.

Tickets are available at regular outlets.