Kamla writes House clerk on plan for Sedition Repeal Bill

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar PHOTO BY: CHEQUANA WHEELER

OPPOSITION leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written to the Clerk of the House of Representatives saying she intends to introduce a Private Member’s Bill to repeal the Sedition Act.

The Sedition Repeal Bill she intends to bring would be introduced under Standing Order 60 of the House of Representatives, she said in a release.

“The purpose of the Sedition Repeal Bill, 2019 is to repeal the Sedition Act, Chap. 11:04. The act, which came into force in April 1920, is inimical to the tenets of a modern constitutional democracy.”

Parliament will resume sittings next week.

Persad-Bissessar said nearly a century after it was enacted, this law has no place in a free and democratic country, and therefore it should be repealed and completely removed from the statute books.

“Free­dom of speech and ex­pres­sion are en­shrined and pro­tect­ed rights in our democ­ra­cy,” she said. “The party I lead, the United National Congress (UNC), will con­tin­ue to stand for all these rights af­ford­ed to all of us un­der the Con­sti­tu­tion.”

She said many modern democracies have abolished their sedition laws.

“The Opposition will continue to do our duty to hold the Government accountable; to ask questions and seek to protect all patriotic citizens from running afoul of this archaic law and an ever-increasing oppressive Government,” she said.

Thecall for the repeal of this act has gained momentum afer a sedition charge owas laid against president of the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) and the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke for statements he made in his capacity as a union leader

On Wednesday, Natuc’s general secretary Michael Annisette led a delegation of trade unionists to deliver a letter to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi calling for the repeal of the act.

Annisette also argued that several other countries have deemed their sedition acts unconstitutional, and given that the TT Constitution speaks of freedom of expression, he sees no justification for it.

He said to use this law to charge trade unionists for speaking out for better terms and conditions for workers is misplaced and not in the best interest of the country.