Joseph sings for those in doubt

Alyssa Joseph in studio recording her gospel release You Fill Me Up.

Alyssa Joseph is a firm believer in embracing and sharing the love of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. The 12-year-old gospel music starlet has released a new single reiterating that belief entitled You Fill Me Up.

Joseph said she penned the song to encourage anyone doubting their self-worth to find acceptance and love in their faith in God.

The track was produced Daniel Joseph and a music video, which was directed by Jody Allert, was released on YouTube last month. In it Joseph sings:

From the day I wake up/God is right next to me/to the nights I go to sleep/He is always there with me/he keeps me safe from harm/And every day I just pray to him/Just hold me in your arms and keep me safe from harm/Just hold me in your arms, Jesus

The form two student at the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jammat Association (ASJA) Girls College, Charlieville, says it’s an outlook she had to apply to her own life after being bullied.

“When I was in primary school I was bullied. It made me sad, but I prayed about it and knew that God was there for me. This song is to remind everyone in a similarly difficult situation that God is always there for us,” Joseph said in a media release.

Joseph first blipped on the gospel radar in 2016 when at just nine years she issued a national call to put an end to violent crime and for love to reign in TT with her debut single Cry for Peace.

The talented vocalist began formal classes at age five. She is a student of the Institute of Voice under the tutelage of vocal coach Keston Smith and holds a grade three certificate in singing from the London Trinity College of Music. She is preparing for grade four exams.

“My voice is a gift from God. I think my mom pushed me and encouraged me to go into singing and I have given my all towards learning and getting better every day,” she said of her singing origins.

The gifted singer says while she has found a firm footing in gospel music she is not limiting herself to any one genre.

“Gospel is my first love, but I could see myself branching out into other genres like opera and pop and stuff. I currently sing at weddings and other functions so I do perform covers of other genres. I guess we will see in which direction the spirit moves me,” she said with a chuckle.