Gopee-Scoon: Businesses will help Bahamas

Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas yesterday. AP PHOTO

TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon told Newsday she was confident TT businesses were both willing and able to help hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, speaking at a function at Export TT in Port of Spain yesterday.

“Let me say we commiserate with the people of the Bahamas. The Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) has been out in front in touch with the Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

“This has really been a devastating hurricane. It’s shocked all of us. All attention has been on the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama, all over the world. There’s been a tremendous loss of life and property. The destruction is severe.”

Saying Dr Rowley has asked people to donate to help Bahamas, she said she had spoke to the local Bahamas honorary counsel and to TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA.)

“The TTMA immediately put out an invitation to manufacturers and other commercial houses to provide supplies, from canned goods, construction materials, tarpaulins and other items. At this stage these drives have started.” Gopee-Scoon expected a disclosure at today’s (Thursday’s) post-Cabinet briefing.

“At the level of Government we are going to hear of something more substantial.” She noted the PNM’s drive at eight collection points nationwide and drives by FCB and Republic Bank.

“Things are developing. What we’re asking now is for people to open their hearts and contribute. This is a very dire case.”

She expected the Government to help transport donated items to the Bahamas. “They will ensure the items collected are the right things that are required and they are well-packaged and are going to the right places.”

She said all those logistics, including which items will go by air or by sea, will be dealt with. The minister was expectant of local businesses.

“Our business community has always been generous to our neighbours and even here at home. You will remember they were the ones that came out last year to lend support to Oropune and other flood-hit areas in east Trinidad. We can’t thank them enough.

“Their generosity as business houses in TT and I am sure they will be out in full force for the Bahamas. They are a kind and generous people and I’m sure they’ll all be responding.”