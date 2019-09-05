Four in Westmoorings drug bust committed to stand trial

Yannis Pebbles Augustine and Krystiana Sankar

KRYSTIANA Sankar, the former stepdaughter of National Security Minister Stuart Young, and three others have been committed to stand trial for trafficking $3.8 million in cocaine and marijuana back in December.

Magistrate Rehanna Hosein earlier today committed the four to stand trial.

She also varied their bail. Sankar was granted $1.3 million in bail and Jervon Cole and Yannis Pebbles Augustine were each granted $1 million in bail.

Atiba Eligon was again denied bail because of his previous convictions on drug-related charges.

The four were before the court charged in relation to the multi-million-dollar drug bust at an apartment at Regents Gardens, Westmoorings, on December 4.

It is alleged the four were in possession of 1.04 kilogrammes of cocaine and 191.66 kilogrammes of marijuana – which carried a total street value of $3.8 million: $400,000 for the cocaine and $3.4 million for the marijuana – for the purpose of trafficking.

They were represented by attorneys Larry Williams, Criston J Williams, and John Heath.