Early-morning funeral for Siparia man found dead

Son of the late Harricharan Ramsundar is embraced at funeral service at their home in Phulo Drive, La Brea Trace, Siparia. PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON

Friends and relatives gathered at 8 am in Phulo Drive, La Brea Street, Siparia for the funeral today for Harricharan Ramsundar.

He was found dead in the forest after chopping to death his wife Neisha Cyleane Sankar. He had apparently died by suicide,

The service lasted close to an hour. Relatives performed the final rites for Ramsundar. His eight-year-old son stood on tiptoe to do the final arti for his father.

Officiating pundit Anoop Maharaj urged villagers to pray for the souls of Ramsundar and that his wife Neisha Cyleane Sankar, who was murdered on Monday.

“I would encourage you, the relatives present here to pray for both departed souls.”

Maharaj read a verse of the Bhagvad Gita which says, "The soul is eternal, imperishable and timeless and is never destroyed when the body is destroyed.”

The verse in the pamphlet given to villagers read, "When someone you love has passed away, never look down to the floor with sadness. Instead, keep your head high and look to the heavens, for that is where your heart had been sent to heal itself and those who have passed will live inside our hearts forever."

Ramsundar reportedly attacked his wife with a cutlass as she prepared a meal for their son’s first day of school. Their son was asleep at the time.

Sankar worked for Republic Bank's Siparia branch. Her screams alerted neighbours, who ran to her rescue but found her dead in the kitchen.

Ramsundar then ran off into the bushes behind the house.

At the funeral, relatives cried, saying the couple had lived peacefully and they were not aware of any domestic issues between the two.

Ramsundar was cremated at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, San Fernando.