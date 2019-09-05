Dorian death toll up to 20

Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas yesterday. AP PHOTO

Hurricane Dorian continues to spread havoc as it slowly moves up Florida’s east coast.

It has been downgraded to a category two storm, with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The exact track of Dorian is uncertain but the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina are bracing for impact by Thursday. Virginia is also expecting heavy wind and rain.

There have been 20 confirmed deaths attributed to Dorian in the Bahamas so far and that number is expected to increase.

Consul for the Bahamas in TT Dr Monica Davis has opened a bank account with First Citizens to receive donations for various relief initiatives.

Donations can be made through account number 261-555-9.

The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation will donate US$500,000 towards the cause. It will also start a fundraising campaign and contributions can be made at https://www.cwc.com/live/corporate-responsibility/cable-wireless-foundation/support-hurricane-dorian-relief.htm

The TT Red Cross Society has also opened a relief account at Republic Bank in the name of TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO RED CROSS Account 180-482-517-101, where donations can be made.

Organisations such as Is There Not a cause (Itnac), the TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA), the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and the Rotary Club have mobilised relief efforts. To find out more about how you can donate, visit their websites or Facebook pages.

Meanwhile, two other storms have formed in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Fernand is in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to affect Mexico’s northeastern coast. A warning is in effect for Puerta Altamira and the NHC said mudslides and flash flooding is likely to occur.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed on Wednesday morning in the far east Atlantic and poses no threat to land at present.